Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

MIME has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Colliers Securities reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Mimecast from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Mimecast in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

MIME stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 198.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at $265,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $753,550.00. Insiders sold 208,000 shares of company stock worth $9,109,360 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

