Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Achieves Market Cap of $37.77 Million

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be bought for approximately $3,306.90 or 0.06736590 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a total market capitalization of $37.77 million and approximately $289,794.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mirrored Amazon Coin Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 11,423 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using U.S. dollars.

