Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,575.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for $25.44 or 0.00050875 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $37.90 million and $45,575.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00097128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.64 or 0.00595298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.65 or 0.00241302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $600.28 or 0.01200604 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $607.85 or 0.01215759 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,489,970 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

