Mizuho Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $42.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Targa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.06.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,221 shares of company stock worth $3,525,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

