MKM Partners Cuts Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$6.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Aurora Cannabis to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of C$9.79.

TSE ACB opened at C$8.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.22. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$4.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -0.43.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$67.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total value of C$389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,685.66.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

