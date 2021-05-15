Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after buying an additional 239,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after buying an additional 93,688 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $1,568,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,444,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,211,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,721,390 shares of company stock worth $836,017,001. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $161.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of -99.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.