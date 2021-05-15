Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,064,913 shares of company stock valued at $59,174,292 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

