Monero Classic (XMC) Market Capitalization Reaches $19.57 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $19.57 million and approximately $129,343.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

