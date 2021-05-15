MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Position Lessened by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB stock opened at $261.19 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDB. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on MongoDB from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.69.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $65,189,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,502,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,720 shares of company stock worth $102,456,718 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.