MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $379.69.

Shares of MDB opened at $261.19 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.71 and its 200-day moving average is $321.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,720 shares of company stock worth $102,456,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $3,672,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in MongoDB by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $1,964,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

