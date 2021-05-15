Montis Financial LLC Has $335,000 Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Montis Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $72.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.49. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.