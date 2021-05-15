Montis Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 0.7% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129,597 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $811,698,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

Shares of SYK opened at $252.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.