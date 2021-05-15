Morgan Stanley Lowers Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Price Target to $10.00

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The stock has a market cap of $931.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.76. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 28,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

