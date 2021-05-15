Morgan Stanley Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $146.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $146.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.35.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS stock opened at $141.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $143.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.