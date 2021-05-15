Morgan Stanley Trims Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Target Price to $35.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist started coverage on Personalis in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of PSNL opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. Personalis has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,194.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $65,381.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,908.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,943 shares of company stock worth $1,232,951. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

