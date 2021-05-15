Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,244.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,821 shares of company stock worth $6,855,305 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $57.68. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.54.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

