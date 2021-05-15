Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

CMCSA opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.04. The company has a market cap of $268.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

