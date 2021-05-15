Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. ALPS Clean Energy ETF accounts for 2.4% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACES. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 1,240.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 15,270.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000.

BATS:ACES opened at $64.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.69.

