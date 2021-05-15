Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Has $743,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,316.16 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,339.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,265.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,969.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

