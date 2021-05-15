Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 385 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montis Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 163.0% in the first quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 45,834 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.42 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $74.06 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.25.

