Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $201.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.02 and its 200-day moving average is $177.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.34 and a 12-month high of $203.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.54.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

