Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to $239.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target upped by Barclays from $210.00 to $239.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.54.

MSI opened at $201.88 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $125.34 and a one year high of $203.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.02 and its 200-day moving average is $177.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

