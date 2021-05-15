Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Issues Earnings Results

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%.

NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.79. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Motus GI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

