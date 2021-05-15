Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 72,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $313.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.60. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $205.55 and a 1-year high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

