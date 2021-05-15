Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 380 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.35.

Shares of TEAM opened at $214.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of -118.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.78.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

