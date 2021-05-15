MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day moving average is $85.32.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,072 shares of company stock valued at $7,753,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,203,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 18,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

