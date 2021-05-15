MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 392,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $175,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in MSCI by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI stock opened at $463.46 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.09 and a 1 year high of $495.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $460.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.