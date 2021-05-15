mStable USD Reaches Market Cap of $39.69 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $39.69 million and approximately $30,855.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,922.57 or 1.00468935 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00052957 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00012207 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.08 or 0.00243365 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004510 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000584 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

