Name Changing Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.16 Million (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Name Changing Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00093605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.65 or 0.01166989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00067831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00115489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063554 BTC.

Name Changing Token Profile

Name Changing Token (NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

