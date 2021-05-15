NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at $158,488.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,156 shares of company stock worth $8,971,806. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

