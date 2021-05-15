Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Kevin S. Buchel Sells 30,830 Shares

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $33.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $608.15 million, a P/E ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

