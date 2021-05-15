Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.40.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 110,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,378. The company has a market cap of $608.15 million, a PE ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,789 shares of company stock worth $2,245,044. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after acquiring an additional 674,354 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,087,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,326,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 115.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 123,958 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after buying an additional 100,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

