Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to announce ($1.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.22). Natera reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($3.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

Shares of NTRA opened at $93.19 on Monday. Natera has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68.

In other news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $2,957,816.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,163.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $855,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 328,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 44,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.