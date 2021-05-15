National Bank Financial Increases goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$167.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$167.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSY. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$170.60.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$144.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49. goeasy has a one year low of C$46.29 and a one year high of C$157.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$137.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$109.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.35.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that goeasy will post 11.9100009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total value of C$1,835,093.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. Also, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total transaction of C$63,167.50. Insiders sold a total of 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,371 over the last three months.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

