National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for TVA Group (OTCMKTS:TVAGF)

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of TVA Group (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TVAGF opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. TVA Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

About TVA Group

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through four segments: Broadcasting, Magazines, Film Production & Audiovisual Services, and Production & Distribution. The company's Broadcasting segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, sports, news, and public affairs programming, as well as engages in commercial production; operates a French-language television network; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and provides custom publishing and specialty services.

