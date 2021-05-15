National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Upgraded at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NA. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$86.10.

NA opened at C$91.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.84 billion and a PE ratio of 14.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$87.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$77.59. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$52.02 and a 12-month high of C$91.78.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 6.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares in the company, valued at C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

