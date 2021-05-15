National Bankshares Boosts Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Price Target to C$39.00

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.83.

TSE:MSI opened at C$31.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. The firm has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 39.43. Morneau Shepell has a 12 month low of C$26.22 and a 12 month high of C$34.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.10.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$249.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Morneau Shepell will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is 97.50%.

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

