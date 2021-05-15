National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,156,000 after purchasing an additional 158,685 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Shares of NFG opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

