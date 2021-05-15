National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 707.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $57,250,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 10,276.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 942,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,396,000 after acquiring an additional 933,021 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,397,000 after acquiring an additional 548,374 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,438,000 after purchasing an additional 460,724 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

