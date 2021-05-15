Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $50.23 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Motorola Solutions worth $50,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 693.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI traded up $4.34 on Friday, reaching $201.88. 520,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.02 and its 200-day moving average is $177.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.34 and a 1-year high of $203.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.54.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

