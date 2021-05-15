Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 13,999 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,999 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $54,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,011,000 after purchasing an additional 355,860 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,001,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 101.3% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after purchasing an additional 186,878 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.33. 4,846,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,567. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $77.71 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

