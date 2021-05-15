Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.79%.

Shares of NGS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.49. 63,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.87 million, a PE ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 2.21. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

