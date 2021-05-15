Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.79%.
Shares of NGS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.49. 63,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.87 million, a PE ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 2.21. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.
Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile
