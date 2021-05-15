NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBSPF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. 10,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. NatWest Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

