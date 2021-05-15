Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.49

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.49 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.21 ($0.04). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), with a volume of 649,554 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of £12.60 million and a P/E ratio of -6.80.

Ncondezi Energy Company Profile (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated thermal coal mine and power plant project in Mozambique. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market. It also explores and develops coal mine.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ncondezi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ncondezi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.