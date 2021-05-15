Needham & Company LLC Raises NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $80.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NUVA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NuVasive stock opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. Research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 166,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,540 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 43,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 52,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 45,263 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

