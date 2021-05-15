Needham & Company LLC Trims nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Target Price to $38.00

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LASR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. nLIGHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,693,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,483,000 after buying an additional 1,734,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,097,000 after purchasing an additional 110,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,424,000 after purchasing an additional 70,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,963,000 after purchasing an additional 482,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,413,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 244,459 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

