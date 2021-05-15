Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Announces Earnings Results

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NLTX stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.21. 161,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,465. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.47 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357,162 shares in the company, valued at $17,073,097.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,697 shares of company stock worth $338,022 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

