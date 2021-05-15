Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce earnings of $3.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.18. Netflix posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $10.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $11.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.96 to $14.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $493.37 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $397.86 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $218.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 370.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 13.3% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 5,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $90,280,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 12.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Netflix by 78.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 730 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

