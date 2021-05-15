NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.950-0.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.27. 140,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,209. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Equities analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.