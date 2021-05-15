New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NGD. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC lowered shares of New Gold from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.87.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. Research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,786,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 340,569 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 916,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 130,802 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Gold (NGD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.